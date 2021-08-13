Judge rules that religious health-care providers can refuse abortions and gender-transition treatment.

According to the Associated Press, a judge found that two religious health care practitioners can refuse abortions, gender-transitioning treatments, and other procedures that go against their views.

The injunction favors the Franciscan Alliance and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, which have a combined membership of 19,000 people.

Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia held that the US Department of Health and Human Services had violated the Religious Freedom Act, which prevents the government from interfering with a person’s religious freedom.

According to O’Connor, the HHS regulations compelled providers to choose between their religious views and their livelihood, causing “irreparable harm.”

When the plaintiffs first sued in 2016, the HSS denied that the Affordable Care Act forced religious physicians to conduct operations that went against their beliefs. The HHS also stated that it has never threatened to implement such rules.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The decision highlights a long-running disagreement between conservative Christian health care providers and the Department of Health and Human Services over an issue that has resulted in a patchwork of judgements that will most likely be sorted out by appellate courts.

The plaintiffs — Franciscan Alliance, a Catholic hospital network in Indiana and Illinois, and the Christian Medical & Dental Associations and their 19,000 members nationwide — are the only ones who benefit from the injunction, despite the fact that O’Connor had previously declared the disputed portions of the law unconstitutional.

In January, a federal judge in North Dakota made a similar verdict in favor of a Catholic health system. It is being appealed by the Biden administration.

Plaintiffs in O’Connor’s Texas court filed a lawsuit in 2016 against Affordable Care Act-related rules released by HHS during the Obama administration that year. Those guidelines, which applied to most medical practitioners since they participated in federally supported programs, prohibited discrimination based on a variety of variables, including sex, which was construed to include gender identity, and pregnancy status, which included “termination of pregnancy.”

Health care institutions that, for example, perform hysterectomies for medical reasons would be required to provide them to transgender men, according to an HHS analysis at the time, though the rules separately stated that federal protections for religious freedom and conscience would supersede any requirements. The ACA and other federal rules also exempted medical professionals from having to provide abortions, according to the study.

In 2019, O’Connor overturned parts of the. This is a condensed version of the information.