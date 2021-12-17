Judge refuses to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News, which seeks $1.6 billion in damages.

A Delaware judge on Thursday refused to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, allowing the defamation case against the news organization to proceed.

The ruling is a huge victory for Dominion, which is suing the network for damages related to its coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News was first filed in early 2021, after the company accused the network of supporting conspiracy theories and hoaxes about Dominion’s alleged rigging of voting devices to favor former President Donald Trump.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis refused to dismiss the action, stating that Dominion had presented the court with a “reasonable” case of slander.

In his judgment, Davis said, “For the purposes of the Motion, the Court must regard all well-pled facts alleged in the Complaint as true and in the light most advantageous to Dominion.”

Despite the fact that “the Court normally does not examine information outside the Complaint” at this point in the case, Davis determined that Dominion’s defamation claims against Fox News would likely hold up in court.

Fox had argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed based on a Delaware civil rule that allows for “failure to state a claim upon which relief might be given.” However, Law & Crime pointed out that this law was intended to assess the case’s pleadings rather than the case’s merits.

Despite the fact that no major cases of organized voter fraud had been discovered, Davis stated that Fox had promoted electoral lies across its media in the months following the 2020 presidential election.

“On its broadcasts, websites, social media accounts, and subscription service platforms, Fox continued to propagate knowing lies,” Davis concluded.

Davis went on to say that the defamation was aided by Fox News’ continued promotion of the election claims even after Dominion gave the network with information proving them false.

“However, Fox and its news personnel continued to broadcast Dominion’s alleged connection to election fraud claims without also reporting Dominion’s emails [which debunked election fraud],” Davis wrote. “Given Fox’s apparent refusal to broadcast contradictory material, including evidence from the Department of Justice, the accusations in the Complaint support the reasonable inference that Fox sought to keep Dominion’s side of the story out of.” This is a condensed version of the information.