Judge prevents Indiana’s ‘abortion reversal’ law from taking effect on July 1st.

On Wednesday, June 30, a federal judge blocked an Indiana law that would have required doctors to inform women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that might potentially “reverse” the abortion procedure.

The law is on hold while it is challenged in court, according to a temporary injunction imposed by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Indianapolis. The law was set to take effect on July 1st.

Hanlon reasoned that the state had not shown proof of the effectiveness of the abortion-reversal treatment, which involves patients taking a different medication instead of the second dose of the substance used in abortions. The judge also stated that abortion-rights organizations had a “reasonable possibility” of showing that the rule violates health-care professionals’ freedom of speech.

“While the State may force abortion providers to provide some types of information to a woman seeking an abortion as part of the informed-consent process, that information must, at a minimum, be true and not misleading,” Hanlon, a Trump appointee, wrote.

The case was launched by abortion-rights groups who claimed that the law’s requirement would confuse patients and enhance the stigma associated with getting an abortion, as well as compelling doctors to offer what they consider to be questionable medical information. Medical organisations argue that the “reversal” of an abortion pill is not backed by science and that there is insufficient information regarding its safety.

Republicans contended that the rule would ensure that a woman knew how to stop a medication-induced abortion if she changed her mind. In April, Republican Governor Eric Holcomb signed it into law.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that promotes abortion rights, six states—Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Utah—have comparable regulations in place, while laws in North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Tennessee have been delayed by judicial challenges. In West Virginia, a similar law is expected to take effect in July.

The Indiana attorney general’s office, which is defending the law, said it was studying the decision to see what steps it should take next.

In a statement, Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita stated, “I am dedicated to defending the sanctity of life and women’s health under the rule of law as my first concern.”

That is something the office has advocated for.