Judge Michelle Odinet, who was caught on video making racial slurs, has taken a leave of absence.

Michelle Odinet, a judge on the Lafayette City Court, is on leave after being captured on tape screaming racist obscenities while watching footage of a Black guy being pinned down by two police officers while allegedly attempting to burgle her family’s home.

After several calls for her to quit over the video, the Louisiana-based judge said through her counsel on Wednesday that she would be taking an immediate leave of absence without pay.

Dane Ciolino, a lawyer for his client, told News 10 that she was “embarrassed, ashamed, and regretful for what she has done and the devastation she has caused the community.” Odinet will spend her time off to consider “what comes next,” according to her lawyer.

The Louisiana Supreme Court will designate an interim judge to handle court proceedings, according to Ciolino.

“She has not taken any decisions other than to take an unpaid leave of absence from the bench,” Ciolino told The Washington Newsday when asked if Odinet expected to return to the bench in the future. In the coming weeks, she will think about the future and make longer-term decisions.” Odinet resigned shortly after a suspect was reportedly arrested in connection with a weekend burglary at the Bendel Gardens home of a Lafayette City Court judge.

On Monday, a video of Odinet watching footage of police apprehending and tying down the man outside their home went viral.

“And mom’s saying n****r, n****r,” one man’s voice says in the tape, prompting the judge to jest, “We have a n*****.” It’s a piece of n*****. Before she laughs, she says, “Like a roach.”

Odinet, who has four children, acknowledged the film came from her home to local news outlet The Current. It is unknown who recorded and leaked the video.

Odinet told The Current that she hadn’t been able to sleep since the attempted burglary, that she had taken a sedative at the time the racist comments were recorded, and that she couldn’t recall what was said.

Odinet has received numerous requests to resign as judge after the video was released, including from the Layfayette City Marshall, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, and a prominent human rights attorney. Senator Gerald Boudreaux of Louisiana indicated he would look into it. This is a condensed version of the information.