Judge Lunged at Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer During Exchange Over Homophobic Slur, Lawyer Claims.

Tamara Walker, the openly gay actor Jussie Smollett’s defense attorney, accused Cook County Judge James Linn of “physically lunging” at her after Linn asked for a sidebar conversation to question Walker’s questioning of a prosecution witness about his use of homophobic language in previous social media posts.

The trial examines whether Smollett lied to Chicago police about being the victim of a racial and homophobic attack on January 29, 2019. Smollett allegedly paid $3,500 to two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, to orchestrate the attack against him, according to prosecutors.

Walker questioned Olabinjo Osundairo about his usage of homophobic slurs on Twitter during cross-examination. Linn halted the defense and “stated they were entering ‘collateral’ territory,” according to WBBM-TV. Walker then requested a sidebar discussion with Linn.

She returned to the courtroom and accused Linn of “physically lunging” at her, requesting a mistrial. Her plea for a mistrial was refused by Linn.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.