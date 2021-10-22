Judge Imposes Largest Fine on Capitol Riot Couple: “I Want The Sentence To Hurt.”

A federal judge handed down the biggest fine in any Capitol riot case on Friday.

For their roles in the January 6 insurgency, US District Judge Reggie Walton sentenced husband and wife Thomas and Lori Vinson to five years of probation and 120 hours of community service.

The Kentucky couple was also fined $5,000 each, according to Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman, which is the highest fine to date.

“I know that’s a lot,” Walton replied, “but I want the punishment to hurt.”

The Vinsons admitted to entering and remaining in a restricted building, unruly and disruptive conduct in a restricted facility, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, protesting, or picketing in a Capitol building in July.

Both were arrested in late February in Owensboro, Kentucky. Lori Vinson was fired from her work as a nurse after she shared a video of herself and others inside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on social media. She told television station WFIE shortly after being dismissed that she was not sorry for her conduct and that she “would do it again tomorrow.” Lori Vinson was sentenced to 30 days in jail while her husband was sentenced to home confinement, according to prosecutors. According to the Courier-Journal, the court stated he didn’t believe jail time was appropriate due to the incarceration costs borne by taxpayers and since the couple cares for “many low-income and disabled individuals in their Western Kentucky town.”

The pair used their money “to come all the way up here to D.C. and then allow themselves be engaged in a mob situation that should be a disgrace to everybody in this country,” according to the Journal.

Several others contacted the FBI Lori Vinson’s Facebook posts showing her at the disturbances, according to the criminal complaint against the couple.

Thomas Vinson stated they went to the Capitol as a “peaceful bunch of people wanting to convey their opinions to Congress” in their initial interview with law authorities. “They were chanting and talking,” he said much of the time. Thomas Vinson was also photographed inside the building, holding up a cellphone and documenting the events.

In the ten months since the January 6th, more than 600 people have been detained. This is a condensed version of the information.