Judge grants relief to Arkansas schools by preventing the state from enforcing the mask mandate ban.

According to the Associated Press, schools in Arkansas have been granted a reprieve after a judge temporarily prohibited the state from enforcing a statute prohibiting schools and other governmental organizations from imposing mask regulations.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox took action against the statute, which was signed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in April after state lawmakers chose to keep the prohibition in place.

Hutchinson expressed regret for signing the bill this week, telling reporters, “in hindsight, I wish that had not become law.” He summoned a special session with lawmakers on Friday ahead of Fox’s decision to discuss reversing the restriction for certain schools, but Republicans objected.

“I believe we will come to regret not taking action,” Democratic Arkansas Senator Keith Ingram warned.

“I just hope the repercussions aren’t deadly for children, employees, or teachers in our state,” said Ingram, the minority leader in the chamber.

The COVID-19 delta variation is linked to a significant increase in infections and hospitalizations in Arkansas.

Two lawsuits were filed against the mask ban, one from a district where more than 800 personnel and students are being quarantined due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal was struck down by Fox for a variety of reasons, including the claim that it discriminated between public and private schools. Fox made the decision just hours after the special session ended.

Hutchinson had stated that the change was necessary to safeguard children under the age of 12 who are unable to receive vaccinations as the number of virus cases and hospitalizations in the state continues to rise.

Two bills that would have permitted some school districts to impose mask requirements were defeated by a House panel on Thursday.

Before school starts nationwide later this month, there have been mounting requests to lift the restriction.

As the delta variety and Arkansas’ poor vaccination rate fuel the state’s skyrocketing infections, pediatricians and health officials have said that masks in schools are essential to safeguard children. The state reported the largest one-day spike of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began on Monday, and the Department of Health said on Thursday that the state only had 36 critical care unit beds available.

Hutchinson, on the other hand, faced stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans, who had received a barrage of calls and texts from opponents of masks in schools.

