Judge Frees Douglas Jensen, Accused of Running Toward Capitol Officers During Riot

According to the Associated Press, Douglas Jensen, an Iowa man who allegedly ran at a Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 brawl, was released by a federal judge on Tuesday. Jensen’s contact with officer Eugene Goodman within the United States Capitol was captured on camera.

According to the Associated Press, Jensen, 41, was wearing a shirt with the QAnon conspiracy group’s “Q” on it when he apparently joined the throng that chased Goodman up two flights of stairs in the Capitol. Jensen’s involvement in the incident was “very troubling and pretty significant,” according to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who said it was a “close case” whether or not to release him.

Kelly placed Jensen on house arrest with electronic location monitoring and a ban on using the internet on electronic devices after determining that he was not facing any charges of fighting, property damage, or toppling barriers.

“That said, he plainly disregarded Officer Goodman and other officers, and when he went up the stairs toward Officer Goodman, he did position himself near the front of a mob,” Kelly said. “That may be considered leadership, but only in the most limited sense.”

Jensen was caught on tape referring to the Capitol building as the White House, according to Kelly. Jensen could not have coordinated with others or planned an attack in advance, the court found, because he had no basic grasp of where he was that day.

Jensen is a self-described “digital soldier” and “religious” follower of QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was secretly waging a campaign against a Satan-worshipping, child sex trafficking cabal of “deep state” enemies, Hollywood elites, and Democratic foes, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors claimed in court filings that Jensen flew to Washington because he was “all about a revolution” and succeeded in his mission to become the “poster boy” for the events at the Capitol that day. They contended that he is a public safety risk and should be kept in prison.

According to defense counsel Christopher Davis, his client went to the Capitol to witness “The Storm,” the day when Trump’s foes will be picked up and executed, as predicted by QAnon advocates.

