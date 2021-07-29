Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging transgender school policies, claiming that the rules have no bearing on religious freedom.

According to the Associated Press, a Virginia judge dismissed a case filed by faith-based conservative groups challenging policies in public schools that include transgender kids, stating that the rules would not infringe on religious freedom.

Judge J. Frederick Watson of the Lynchburg Circuit Court dismissed the lawsuit on Tuesday, questioning whether the measures would affect the plaintiffs.

In his decision, Watson stated, “Because the model policies are directed primarily to school boards, they cannot impact or aggrieve anybody other than the school boards.”

The action was dismissed because the plaintiffs lacked standing, and the provisions protecting transgender and nonbinary students’ rights to openly express religion would not impinge on the rights of other students.

The Department of Education developed model rules that include transgender and nonbinary children at the request of the General Assembly. All school districts must implement policies that are similar to, if not identical to, the model policies. Allowing kids to use school toilets and locker rooms that match their gender identity, as well as using pronouns and a name that reflects their gender identity, are among them.

A request was filed by Christian Action Network, a faith-based organization, and two families with children in Lynchburg public schools, asking for the guidelines to be postponed. The action was joined with another brought by the Family Foundation, the Founding Freedoms Law Center, and a family whose children attend Hanover County public schools. The lawsuit claimed that the model policies infringe on parents child-rearing rights as well as students’ freedom to practice their religion.

While the dismissal reduces the likelihood of future statewide challenges, the fight will continue at local school boards, which are presently considering whether or not to impose regulations before the start of the school year.

“This is a victory, and we should celebrate it for what it is,” Vee Lamneck, executive director of Equality Virginia, an LGBTQ rights advocacy group, said. “The work goes on. We’re still having these discussions because of the propagation of misinformation.”

In a statement, the Founding Freedoms Law Center termed the decision a “disappointing development,” but acknowledged some positive outcomes, such as Watson referring to the model policies as guidance. The organization stated that they would fight “certainly.” This is a condensed version of the information.