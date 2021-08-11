Judge claims that scenes in Netflix’s Central Park 5 miniseries misrepresented the Chief Prosecutor.

A court ruled Monday that a defamation lawsuit filed by a former Manhattan prosecutor against Netflix and the writers of a 2019 drama miniseries about the Central Park Five case can proceed.

The defamation lawsuit was “granted in part and denied in part,” according to US District Judge Kevin Castel in an opinion issued in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, with five scenes in When They See Us leaving the door open for a defamation argument in their portrayal of former prosecutor Linda Fairstein.

During the time a woman jogger was beaten and raped in Central Park, Fairstein was the head of the New York County District Attorney’s Office’s Sex Crimes Prosecutions Unit. Five Harlem teens were arrested and convicted as a result of the incident, which occurred in the spring of 1989. After another man confessed to his role in the attack, those five people were exonerated.

Fairstein has contended that she was not the lead prosecutor in the case and that she acted “primarily as a technical adviser” to Elizabeth Lederer, the assistant district attorney assigned to the case. In the portions of the miniseries in which Fairstein is depicted, Fairstein’s legal team said in its complaint that “almost every portrayal is false and defamatory.”

Fairstein was presented as a “central villain” in the series, according to Castel, who “quickly decides that the Five are responsible for the attack, and is subsequently portrayed as a zealous, win-at-all-costs prosecutor.”

Defamation cannot be argued in all of the scenes depicting Fairstein, according to the judge. “Some allegedly defamatory scenes essentially depict normal and mundane tasks with no credible defamatory meaning,” Castel wrote.

Fairstein’s legal team, on the other hand, might plead defamation in five scenes.

“These scenes portray Fairstein as orchestrating acts of misconduct, including the withholding of evidence, the existence of ‘tapes’ showing that she ‘coerced’ confessions from the Five, an intention not to use ‘kid gloves’ when questioning suspects, and directing a racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem,” according to Castel.

“The typical viewer could believe that these scenarios have a basis in fact and are not solely the writers’ ideas regarding contentious historical occurrences,” he concluded.

