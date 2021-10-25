Josh Mandel, an Ohio Senate candidate, believes Donald Trump stole the 2020 election.

During a discussion on Sunday night, Josh Mandel, one of the six Ohio Senate candidates who stood on stage together for the first time, incorrectly claimed that the 2020 election was “taken from Donald J. Trump.”

The crowd applauded Mandel, the former Ohio treasurer, while he and the other GOP hopefuls—State Senator Matt Dolan, novelist J.D. Vance, former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken, and businessmen Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno—were battling for the nomination at the evangelical Genoa Baptist Church.

“You know Matt indicated he would’ve voted to certify the election,” Mandel remarked, referring to Dolan, who has been critical of Trump during his campaign.

“And I need to say something,” Mandel continued, “that I get criticized by the media for saying this, that I get attacked by my opponents for saying this, but I feel it very passionately and so I want to say it up here: I believe Donald J. Trump’s election was stolen from him.”

Mandel, who tweeted an image of a red “Make America Great Again” hat that has become synonymous with Trump supporters ahead of the debate, pushed the “Big Lie” that the former president lost the last election due to widespread voter fraud, despite the fact that there is no evidence of this nearly a year after the election.

Miranda Yaver, an Oberlin College political science professor, was one among several who chastised Mandel for his remarks.

“In the Ohio Senate primary, Josh Mandel is topping the polls. Doubling down on the huge lie should disqualify someone from running for office, but it’s a prerequisite in Ohio to be taken seriously by the Republican electorate “Yaver sent out a tweet.

The Economist’s Supreme Court correspondent, Steven Mazie, added: “He said it because of the applause.

“An extraordinarily dangerous epistemic feedback loop between self-serving Republicans and their gullible followers.”

"I believe Donald J. Trump's election was stolen," Josh Mandel says to applause. pic.twitter.com/QXbz69pSQB October 25, 2021 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) When asked what the biggest threat to kids is right now, Mandel said that "there is no such thing as separation of church and state," adding that the government should be vigilant "instilling faith in students in the classroom, etc.