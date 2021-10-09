Josh Mandel, a pro-Trump Senate candidate, claims that ‘liberal forces’ are to blame for the pandemic and the Capitol riot.

Josh Mandel, an Ohio Republican Senate candidate, endorsed conspiracy theories claiming “liberal forces” and maybe the “deep state” were behind the COVID-19 epidemic, anti-racism riots in 2020, and the attack on the US Capitol, which was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Mandel has shown strong pro-Trump sentiments and has already received support from Jenna Ellis, the former president’s legal counsel. During a recent interview with American Media Periscope, the GOP Senate candidate revealed his conspiratorial statements.

“Regarding coronavirus, [the]January 6th [Capitol incident] and everything—the entire BLM [Black Lives Matter] and Antifa riots and looting—I think a lot of this stuff was orchestrated operations and a lot of it was funded by [liberal billionaire George]Soros and money liberal forces,” he stated.

“My guess is that the deep state was extremely involved with a lot of these operations as well,” Mandel concluded.

In a Saturday tweet, Barbara Comstock, a Republican who served in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, slammed Mandel’s remarks.

“@JoshMandelOhio does not appear to believe this. But he says it because he believes that pushing conspiracies would get him the nomination, which is even worse because it makes him unsuitable and unelectable “Comstock penned it.

Following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, Black Lives Matter and antifa protests erupted in droves. Floyd, an unarmed Black guy, became a symbol for left-wing protest groups that sparked large-scale anti-racism and anti-police brutality rallies.

