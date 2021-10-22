Josh Hawley is making COVID ‘worse’ in order to advance his political career, according to a Missouri newspaper.

Senator Josh Hawley was chastised by a prominent Missouri newspaper on Thursday, accusing him of making the COVID-19 outbreak “worse” in order to advance his political career.

The editorial board of the Kansas City Star has been critical of the Missouri Republican’s political maneuverings on a regular basis, particularly in the aftermath of the pro–Donald Trump attack on the US Capitol on January 6. The newspaper chastised Hawley for a letter he sent to Biden administration officials over the president’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers in an editorial published on Thursday.

The Republican senator expressed reservations about the mandate’s religious exemption clause, claiming that the advice “is overbroad and laced with woke propaganda.” He claimed that the mandate demonstrated “disregard for religious convictions.” “Hawley, it appears, gets to decide what is and isn’t genuine. That’s both absurd and dangerous “The editorial board of the newspaper wrote. It went on to say that persons seeking a religious exemption must answer a series of fundamental questions about their beliefs in order to establish that their opposition to vaccination is genuine.

“We, like many Missourians, wish Sen. Hawley would concentrate on pressing issues such as health care, education, infrastructure, and maybe climate change. Instead, he wastes our and his time by concentrating on fictitious affronts to the cloudless environment in which he lives, largely for political gain “The editorial board composed a piece.

“To advance his political career, he is exacerbating the COVID crisis. It is cynical and dangerous, and Missourians must reject it “The board came to a conclusion.

The Washington Newsday contacted Hawley’s press secretary for comment, but did not receive a response right enough.

Over the last year, the Kansas City Star has regularly chastised Hawley, particularly for endorsing and supporting former President Donald Trump’s bogus statements regarding the 2020 presidential race. On January 6 and 7, Hawley famously led senators in opposing to President Joe Biden’s victory in critical battleground states being certified, despite Trump supporters attacking the Capitol. During and after the assault, a photo of the senator raising his fist in solidarity of the rioters went viral.

According to a January 6 editorial, "Hawley's activities in the last week had such an impact that he deserves an impressive part of the guilt for the blood that's been spilt."