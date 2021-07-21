Joseph O’Connor, a British national, has been arrested for allegedly hacking 130 Twitter accounts.

A British person is suspected of hacking over 130 social media accounts, including those of celebrities, legislators, and businesses.

After U.S. officials requested his arrest on various offenses in connection with a Twitter hack in July 2020 that compromised over a hundred accounts, Joseph O’Connor was captured in Estepona, Spain, on Wednesday.

O’Connor is also accused of cyberstalking a minor victim and taking over many TikTok and Snapchat accounts.

Two counts of intentionally accessing a computer without authorization and obtaining information; one count of conspiracy to access a computer with permission with the intent to extort a thing of value from a person; one count of making threatening communications; two counts of cyberstalking; and more.

The US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory criteria will be considered by a federal district court judge if O’Connor is convicted, according to the Justice Department.

Hackers took over the accounts of prominent personalities such as Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos, as well as organizations Apple and Uber, on July 15, 2020. The targeted accounts attempted to entice followers to participate in a bitcoin fraud as a result of the security vulnerability.

“Thanks to COVID-19, I’m giving back to my community!” All Bitcoin sent to the address listed below will be doubled. One of Obama’s tweets said, “If you send $1,000, I’ll send back $2,000.” “This is all I’m going to do for the next 30 minutes. Enjoy!”

According to Elliptic, the hackers obtained $121,000 from over 400 bitcoin transfers to three different addresses. Tom Robinson, a co-founder of the firm, claimed it was a small fee for such a significant attack.

At the time, Twitter claimed it was cooperating with law enforcement and looking into the situation.

In a blog post, the firm stated, “We’re acutely conscious of our responsibility to the people who use our service and to society more broadly.” “We are embarrassed, saddened, and most importantly, we are sorry.”

The FBI’s San Francisco Division is leading the investigation, with help from the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Cyber Unit, the US Secret Service, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. This is a condensed version of the information.