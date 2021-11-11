Jonestown Prepares for an Early Visitor: ‘Everyone is to Smile Constantly.’

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

On Saturday, November 11, 1978, residents of Jonestown were told to stay in the community’s core area and stay away from the settlement’s periphery, where a dense jungle sprung up like a dark green wall. Jones stated that this was for their own safety: there were rumors that the Congressman’s entourage was planning to sneak up the Kaituma River into Jonestown to avoid Guyanese authorities at the airport.

Despite Jones’ assertions that Jonestown had entertained “many” friends and family, few outsiders had actually visited the village. Author Donald Freed, who had written a history of the Black Panther Party and was considering a book project on the Temple, was one among those who did. The neighborhood spent weeks preparing for Freed’s visit in late summer 1978. Jones interrogated locals night after night about the “proper” answers to the questions Freed would ask: Jones: Madam, how’s the food? Female inhabitant: The cuisine is delicious.

(Angry) Jones: I’m not sure what beautiful means. What kind of cuisine do you eat? Female: We have chicken, pig, and beef. We have plenty of fruits and veggies as well.

……..

Jones: All right. Do you bury people in boxes here, or do you put them in boxes? Male resident: No, uh, I don’t think so…

Jones: I’d be more surprised—I’d be more surprised than that.

Male inhabitant: No, we haven’t, as far as I’m aware…

Jones: I’d answer yes “What are you talking about?! No way! What made you ask that question?” The Jonestown Institute has provided the following audio: To avoid appearing “cultish,” they were taught to refer to Jones as “Jim,” not “dad” or “father,” as they did in California. They were supposed to inform Freed that his family lived together. They didn’t believe in suicide because it was a “selfish act,” according to them. “Everyone should grin all the time and make the Victory sign to each other while passing,” he said.

Jones brags about the settlement’s medical services once Freed arrives, and encourages him to undergo a health test, which he does. During the test, a nurse provided Freed eye drops that clouded his eyesight for 10 hours, according to Freed. His interactions, he thought, were strange. This is a condensed version of the information.