Jones warns, ‘I’m Preparing to Make a Great Sacrifice.’

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

On Monday, November 13, 1978, Temple leaders issued their most strident condemnation of the congressman’s visit yet: “The visit is actually a planned “media event.” It’s being produced with the goal of creating negative publicity for the Jonestown community by inciting some sort of crisis.

The anti-Temple party has vowed to recruit mercenaries to illegally enter Guyana and conquer Jonestown, and this phony probe is just the latest in a long line of ruses…

The settlement will “seek Guyana police protection in the event that attempts are made to enter the Jonestown community against their will,” according to the statement, which highlighted that Jonestown inhabitants refused to visit anyone from Congressman Ryan’s party.

Jones read the news over the PA system on a frequent basis, plucking articles from the wires and giving them his own negative twist or adding outright lies. The actual and phony news headlines of the day were written on blackboards in the pavilion, and inhabitants were quizzed on them each evening. If you failed the test numerous times, you’d be assigned to the “Learning Crew,” where you’d have to do hard labor.

The Jonestown Institute provided the audio.

Jones slept in, suffering from drug or alcohol-induced hangovers, while residents worked in the fields or animal pens, scraped together poor meals in the kitchens, or taught and learned in the school tents. Meanwhile, his aides broadcast pre-recorded tapes of him chatting over the loudspeakers to give the impression that he was awake. His musings ranged from his theories on guerilla warfare to reading from textbooks about US government structure. Residents were required to stop talking and listen whenever his voice was heard over the public address system. For much of the day, his voice echoed in the background, making it nearly hard for inhabitants to talk about their dreadful condition or channel their emotions into concrete acts like organizing an escape.

Harriet Tropp, a top lieutenant who grew up in New York City and graduated from Berkeley with a law degree, had chastised Jones over the persistent. This is a condensed version of the information.