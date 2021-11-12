Jones used Guyana pressure to try to prevent Ryan from visiting.

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

On Sunday, November 12, 1978, as the tension around Ryan’s visit grew, nurse Joyce Touchette encouraged three local Amerindian youngsters she had taken under her wing and who resided in the colony to return to their homeland. The George children, David, 18, Gabriela, 10, and Phillip, 8, returned to the shack where their mother and eight other siblings lived. They informed her that something sinister was building in Jonestown, and they were terrified. She couldn’t afford to feed kids as a single, crippled mother, so she told them to return to Jonestown.

The George children would be among the 354 children who died the following Saturday, including 13 infants and 24 seventeen-year-olds.

Jim Jones’ aides continued to prod the Temple’s government supporters for assistance in Guyana’s capital, Georgetown. Jones had discovered something new to give the men in charge of the country, despite the fact that he was no longer the kingmaker he’d been in San Francisco: a bevy of lovely Temple women prepared to do anything for the cause.

The fair-skinned “P.R. Girls” sashayed past secretaries in miniskirts, delivering wine and pleasantries from “Bishop Jones” while they solicited favors or diverted inspectors’ attention away from false-bottom shipping containers holding weaponry. Jonestown’s armory grew to over thirty guns, ranging from.38 specials to a Ruger 30/.06 with a high-powered scope.

Paula Adams, Jones’ top performance and self-described “political prostitute,” was a tiny brunette. Adams, 28, seduced Laurence Mann, the Guyanese ambassador to the United States, a notorious playboy on his third marriage. Mann enjoyed chauffeuring his blue-eyed mistress around Georgetown, and she, in turn, rummaged through his briefcase and listened in on his phone calls, noting any criticism of other high-ranking officials that Jones could use as blackmail. It was Adam’s mission to turn the tide of public opinion against the Temple and persuade officials that Jones’ critics were targeting him purely because of his devotion to racial equality and socialism.

