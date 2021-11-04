Jones Bans NBC From Jonestown, Creating a ‘McCarthy-Like Web’

The Washington Newsday recreates the events leading up to the Jonestown Massacre in 1978, day by day, in this series.

Jones was particularly concerned about the NBC staff on November 4, 1978. Don Harris, a lanky 42-year-old who’d won four Emmy Awards for his investigative reporting, was one of the network’s greatest journalists.

The unvarnished reality of Jonestown would be revealed in an on-air report. Jones had no control over the images of his community that were broadcast across the world, and he couldn’t bear the idea of Don Harris standing in his village, tarnishing his life’s work. Jones authorized his aides to send NBC a letter accusing the network of participating in a “McCarthy-like web” created to destroy the church and blocking the crew’s access into Jonestown, based on his lawyer Mark Lane’s judgment.

However, there was another reason for Jones’ inner circle’s apprehension about a live interview. Jim Jones has experienced a dramatic transformation since arriving in Guyana in the late summer of 1977. He’d abandoned his kind, loving pastor persona—the kind of man who would go out of his way to complement elderly women—and stumbled around Jonestown’s wooden walks intoxicated, high, angry, or paranoid.

Jones’ journey from devout Methodist pastor to drug-addled tyrant was long and winding. He’d begun his vocation as a youngster in 1948, preaching a gospel of social justice to passers-by on the streets of Richmond, Indiana. His message resonated with many in a city with a big Black population at a period of pervasive segregation. It’s still up for discussion whether he truly believed in his message of equality or simply used it to recruit followers. Jones was a chameleon above all, doing whatever it took to expand his flock: staging phony healings for the charismatic set, offering free lodging and board to the homeless, and preaching Lenin and socialism to college students. He led delegates of his mixed-race congregation to forcibly integrate whites-only churches and lunch counters in Indianapolis in the 1950s, and he was chosen director of the city’s embryonic Human Rights Commission.

