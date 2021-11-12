Jon Gruden sues the NFL for a “malicious and orchestrated campaign,” claiming he was forced to resign.

Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, has sued the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, alleging a “malicious and coordinated campaign” to force him to retire after private emails revealed Gruden using racist and other objectionable language.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Gruden’s complaint claims that “the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell intended to damage the career and reputation of Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, through a malicious and coordinated effort.”

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the lawsuit also claimed that Gruden was “forced to retire.”

“The complaint contends that the defendants selectively released Gruden’s private email to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to destroy Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his position,” Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner of McDonald Carano, said in a statement to ESPN.

“There is no explanation or justification for why, out of the 650,000 emails collected in the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team, only Gruden’s emails were made public, or for why the emails were held for months before being released in the middle of the Raiders’ season,” the statement continued.

Gruden’s allegations against the NFL and Goodell are “completely without merit,” according to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, who also stated that the NFL “will strongly defend against these claims.”

After the Wall Street Journal first revealed on emails from 2018, in which Gruden used racial language to refer to NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, Gruden resigned from his position with the Raiders in early October.

A few days later, the New York Times published an article that included numerous other emails Gruden sent. Gruden referred to Goodell as a “clueless anti-football pussy” and a “f*****” in an email. In other emails, Gruden refers to Michael Sam, who is out homosexual, as a “queer,” and criticizes former NFL safety Eric Reid for kneeling during the National Anthem.

Gurden resigned shortly after the emails were leaked, saying in a statement, "I love the Raiders and always will."