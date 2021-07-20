Johnson & Johnson and three drug distributors will pay $26 billion to settle opioid lawsuits.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson & Johnson and three drug distributors will pay $26 billion to settle thousands of opioid cases across the country.

The arrangements were verified to the AP by two people familiar with the significant settlement who chose to remain anonymous because they were not permitted to discuss. The settlement, which also includes medication distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson, is believed to be the largest single settlement related to the opioid epidemic in the United States. Johnson & Johnson announced in a statement that it is willing to contribute up to $5 billion to the massive settlement.

“Progress toward finishing this agreement continues, and we remain dedicated to providing clarity for all parties involved as well as important assistance to families and communities in need,” Johnson & Johnson stated. “The settlement does not constitute an admission of culpability or wrongdoing, and the Company will continue to defend any litigation not resolved by the final agreement.”

Over 500,000 deaths in the United States have been linked to opioid prescription medicines and illegal opioids like heroin and fentanyl since 2000. According to an AP investigation, the shipment of prescription opioids in 2012 could have delivered a 20-day supply to every American citizen.

New York signed an agreement with the distribution corporations AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson on Tuesday to settle an ongoing trial in the state as a prelude to the wider deal. That contract alone would bring in more than $1 billion to help alleviate the harm caused by opioids in the area. The trial is anticipated to proceed, but the settlement reduces the number of defendants to just three.

In a statement released Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “Today, we’re holding them accountable by putting more than $1 billion into New York neighborhoods ravaged by opioids for treatment, rehabilitation, and prevention programs.”

The persons who told the Associated Press about the nationwide settlement did so on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t permitted to speak until all the specifics were worked out.

The national agreement will not put an end to the cases, but it will alter them. Three main manufacturers will no longer be involved in the litigation, with Johnson & Johnson settling in addition to settlements being pursued by OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and generic drugmaker Mallinckrodt. This is a condensed version of the information.