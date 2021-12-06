John Schneider demonstrates how Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ prop gun could not have fired on its own.

Alec Baldwin’s claim that he did not pull the trigger the day Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically murdered “doesn’t stack up for me,” according to John Schneider in a video he recently put on his YouTube channel.

The actor and musician used the video to explain how to check a single-action Colt gun for ammunition and manipulate it in various ways to demonstrate what would be required for it to fire. He posted a link to the YouTube video on Sunday, which was over seven minutes long, along with the remark, “The gun simply can’t fire itself.” Schneider advised users to “share this with your friends if they are still prone to believe that a handgun can load and shoot itself” in the video’s YouTube description. The rifle is unable to fire on its own. https://t.co/6U0a5Ag3fm @John Schneider — John Schneider (@John Schneider) 5th of December, 2021 On October 21, Baldwin was filming Rust in New Mexico when a pretend gun he was holding went off and killed Hutchins. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also hurt.

Hutchins was telling Baldwin on where to point the firearm when the gun went off, Baldwin says in a recent interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Baldwin stated that he did not fire the gun. Baldwin “did not fire the trigger,” according to an attorney for the film’s assistant director, who spoke to ABC News recently. Schneider has cast doubt on Baldwin’s words in the days since the interview, and he continued to do so in his Sunday YouTube video. He spent the first few minutes of the video demonstrating how to inspect the firearm for bullets safely.

“I understand this is a pain in the buttocks,” he replied, fiddling with the weapon as he reassembled the pieces. “This is the essence of handgun safety.” Schneider went on to investigate one idea, namely that Baldwin was “fanning” the rifle.

"You can't pull the trigger by accident," he explained. "It will now go if you have your fingers on the trigger and fan it. Because it's the trigger that lets go of that particular catch."