John Kerry claims that the Biden administration’s failure to deliver on climate change ‘hurts’ international negotiations.

The Biden administration’s failure to deliver on climate change commitments in the United States, according to John Kerry, has impeded his work abroad.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who is now President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate change, told the Associated Press that negotiations at the United Nations’ next summit in Glasgow, Scotland, may fall short of the worldwide target for reducing fossil fuel emissions.

Countries pledged to limiting the increase in average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

“It would be fantastic if everyone came out and we all hit 1.5 degrees right now,” Kerry added. “That’d be fantastic. However, several countries do not yet have the energy mix in place to do so.” Kerry also stated that leaders “must be honest about the gap” between what countries have committed in terms of energy savings and what is required to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

Kerry responded, “Well, that hurts,” when asked by the Associated Press if the Biden administration’s failure to deliver on climate policies affects his negotiations with foreign leaders.

Kerry continued, “I’m not going to pretend it’s the best way to communicate the best message.” “I mean, some things have to be done.” Biden has set a goal for the United States to cut emissions in half by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. However, major climate legislation has stagnated in Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority in both the House and Senate.

Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better agenda has hit a snag as senators debate the reconciliation package’s contents and price tag, which includes landmark measures to reform the electrical industry to run on clean energy and cut emissions by up to 45 percent.

Democrats are now aiming for a package in the $2 trillion range, which will necessitate the elimination of numerous measures.

A bipartisan infrastructure bill that would restore the electrical grid with a focus on clean, renewable energy has yet to be passed by lawmakers. The bill also contains billions in funding for climate change mitigation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed optimism that both the reconciliation bill and the infrastructure bill will be passed by the end of October.

Kerry compared delay by Congress on climate change to the repercussions of former President George W. Bush's policies.