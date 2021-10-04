John Grant, an Oklahoma death row inmate, is seeking clemency before of his execution.

If Grant is executed on October 28, he will be the first inmate to be executed in Oklahoma since 2015. While serving time for four armed robberies, he was convicted of killing prison staff Gay Carter in November 1998.

Tuesday is his clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. Grant’s counsel claim in the clemency petition that he has been subjected to years of abuse and neglect at home and in state-run institutions since he was a toddler.

According to the petition, he was born into terrible poverty to a single mother and ended himself in juvenile detention at the age of 12 after stealing food and clothing to support his eight siblings.

According to the petition, those state-run institutions were the focus of “a massive, widely publicized scandal” due to horrendous child abuse.

According to news reports that exposed the abuse, whippings, rapes, and assaults were routinely performed on children in these institutions. According to the petition, Grant was in state-run juvenile homes during the peak of the abuses in the late 1970s.

According to the petition, Grant left Oklahoma’s juvenile facilities without obtaining counseling or therapy and with no marketable skills to enter the employment, and was sentenced to an adult jail after perpetrating a robbery at the age of 17.

Despite the fact that governmental professionals recognized Grant’s mental health issues, he received no treatment. Grant’s attorneys contend in the petition that the state did nothing to help him be rehabilitated, but instead helped him “build a broken man,” which resulted in his murdering of Carter after she stopped a personal contact with him.

In a statement provided to This website, Sarah Jernigan, an assistant federal public defender representing Grant, said, “John Grant never had a chance in life due to the severe abuse he suffered first at the hands of his mother and later in state-run institutions in Oklahoma whose horrific mistreatments are a well-documented scandal.”

“However, he is deeply sorry for his misdeeds and has attempted to atone for them while incarcerated. We are hopeful that Oklahoma would show mercy and give him a second chance by allowing him to serve the rest of his life in jail rather than being executed.”

