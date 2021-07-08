John F. Kennedy calls on the United States to “vaccinate the world” with “Made in USA” syringes.

Senator John F. Kennedy (R-LA) stated that the United States should “vaccinate the world” with equipment clearly labeled as made in the United States, adding that such a move would demonstrate American leadership.

Kennedy made the suggestion during a Wednesday interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News. He also talked about what President Joe Biden, in his opinion, should do in regards to China.

The Biden administration stated on June 10 that the United States will send half a billion Pfizer vaccinations to the world’s poorest countries by June of the following year, however the delivery has been sluggish due to bureaucratic issues.

“This is going to be contentious,” Kennedy said Fox News. We need to vaccine the globe, and America needs to vaccinate the world.”

“You don’t have to take the vaccination if you don’t want to, but it is the proper thing to do, and it will win you friends all over the world, and ‘Made in the USA’ should be on every vial and syringe.”

He said, “Let’s show the world what American leadership is all about.”

During his interview with Hannity, Kennedy also gave President Biden advise on how to deal with China.

“I can tell you with respect to China, and it’s also true with Iran and Russia,” Kennedy remarked.

“President Biden should do two things right away if he wants to get President Xi’s attention in China. He should, first and foremost, negotiate and conclude a trade agreement with Taiwan. That’s going to attract China’s attention. Second, he needs to officially support Australia.”

“Australia has attempted to confront China. All Australian goods are being boycotted in China. And Australia exports a large portion of its goods to China. We must come to Australia’s rescue. And we must speak loudly and clearly to the European Union, informing them that we expect their assistance,” Kennedy said.

China is currently embroiled in a trade battle with Australia, while Taiwan seeks a free trade pact with both the United States and Australia.

Biden’s target of deploying 80 million Pfizer vaccines abroad by June 30 was recently missed. The government had stated that vaccines would be supplied to 50 countries, but only about 24 million doses had been distributed to just ten countries by the end of last month.

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, addressed the missed objective. This is a condensed version of the information.