John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted the Pence memo, is facing a 1/6 subpoena.

The attorney who drafted a paper describing ways to prevent President Joe Biden’s election win from being certified is anticipated to be subpoenaed by the House select committee examining the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol.

The panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told The Washington Post on Tuesday that “it will happen,” but he didn’t say when the subpoena will be issued.

A House aide told Politico that the panel was planning to call Eastman to testify, but that if he cooperated with the probe willingly, he may avoid a subpoena.

The committee has requested papers and conversations pertaining to Eastman’s legal advice and analysis on how former President Donald Trump could seek to reverse election results and remain in office, according to the Washington Post. Eastman told the newspaper on Tuesday night that the committee had contacted him, but he wouldn’t say if he would participate.

After the 2020 election, the conservative law professor helped with Trump’s legal team. Eastman claimed that former Vice President Mike Pence was the “ultimate arbiter” of the election in a now-famous two-page memo first reported in Peril, a book by Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, and outlined ways Pence could overturn the 2020 election results when Congress met on January 6.

In early January, he and the former president met with Pence in the Oval Office to explore how Pence could help Trump stay in power.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that when Pence inquired if he had the right to reject electoral votes, Eastman replied that he did, but that it would be unwise to use it.

Eastman also appeared at Trump’s January 6 event, when he encouraged supporters to “fight like hell.” Then a crowd of Trump supporters rushed the Capitol, preventing the election results from being certified.

In an interview with the National Review last week, Eastman, who has written an opinion piece for The Washington Newsday, attempted to disassociate himself from the memo, calling the tactics outlined in it “insane.”

“Look, I don’t think they’re going to stick to it,” he remarked. “Anyone who believes that’s a viable plan is mistaken.” This is a condensed version of the information.