John Cox accuses “insider” California Republicans of rigging the recall election endorsement process.

After one of his adversaries campaigning in the state’s recall election announced a new endorsement, Republican John Cox accused “insider” members of the California GOP of “trickery.”

As Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom tries to keep his job, Cox is one of 46 candidates who will be on the recall election ballot in California this September.

According to a Thursday press release, Cox plans to conduct a press conference outside the California Republican Party’s headquarters in Sacramento on Friday “to call out their dishonest deals to rig the CA GOP endorsement vote for liberal Kevin Faulconer.”

“Trickery. The plan is political. Cox tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Moving the goalposts.” “The @CAGOP insiders are now no better than the Democrats.”

July 22, 2021 — John Cox (@BeastJohnCox)

Cox cited the California Republican Party’s accusations of Democratic lawmakers who changed the regulations around the recall election timeframe earlier this summer.

“Now, the California Republican Party wants to modify its own rules in order to support @Kevin Faulconer. Hypocrisy!” Cox sent out a tweet. “With only weeks until the recall election, modifying the party endorsement criteria to favor @Kevin Faulconer is exactly the type of corrupt machine politics that every Republican despises.”

Faulconer, a former Republican mayor of San Diego who declared his candidacy for governor in February, said he was “proud” of the New Majority’s endorsement. According to campaign finance documents maintained by OpenSecrets, the organization is backed by a political action committee that gave more than $100,000 to Republican candidates during the 2020 election cycle.

I’m honored to have the support of @NewMajorityCA. Californians are ready for change, and it all starts with Gavin Newsom’s recall.

I’m ready to take the reins of the true #CAcomeback. #RecallGavinNewsom, #RecallNewsom, #RecallNewsom, #RecallNewsom, #RecallNewsom, #RecallNewsom, https://t.co/uOMyknOh4p

July 22, 2021 — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin Faulconer)

Shortly after noon local time, the New Majority declared its endorsement of Faulconer. “Faulconer is our greatest hope to get California back on track,” according to New Majority Chairman Howard Hakes.

Faulconer tweeted, "Proud to receive the backing of @NewMajorityCA." "Californians are eager for change, and it all starts with Gavin's recall.