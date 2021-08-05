John Cox, a recall candidate, wants a border wall to stop California’s drug crisis.

Republican John Cox has stated that he will continue to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico in order to solve the drug epidemic in California.

In the upcoming California recall election, Cox is one of 46 candidates seeking to replace Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. Cox made his remarks during a debate including four of the recall candidates on Wednesday evening.

One of the debate moderators questioned each contender what they would do to prevent drug traffickers from bringing a “avalanche of cocaine and lethal fentanyl” into the country.

“First and foremost, we must end the state’s sanctuary state foolishness. We need local police to be able to communicate with ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and the Border Patrol,” Cox said. “We must construct a wall all the way along our southern border. It’s in San Diego, but it’s got to be all the way across the border.”

Kevin Kiley, a candidate for California State Assembly, declared he would make drug usage a felony criminal once more in the state. Proposition 47, approved by California voters in 2014, made the personal use of most narcotics a misdemeanor.

Doug Ose, a former US Representative, stated that he would “set up a much more rigorous border inspection regime.” He stated that the state needed to address its numerous methamphetamine laboratories. He also called for expanding drug treatment options and arming police officers with drugs to help prevent overdose deaths.

“I’m going to put victims first, and I’m going to put criminals in jail,” said former San Francisco Mayor Kevin Faulconer in response to the question. He didn’t say whether he considered drug addicts to be victims or criminals. He then told a story about a local drugstore that was forced to close due to a large number of drug users congregating outside, depriving older residents of medication.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment, California had more fentanyl seizures in 2019 than any other state. According to the same evaluation, California had the second-highest amount of cocaine seized out of all US states that year.

