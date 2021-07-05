Joey Chestnut sets a new record and wins his 14th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title.

At the annual July 4 spectacle on Sunday, Joey Chestnut set a new record by winning Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the sixth year in a row.

To win the event for the 14th time, the defending champion downed 76 wieners and buns in 10 minutes, one more than he did last year.

After devouring 50 hot dogs and buns, Geoffrey Esper came in second, while Nick Wehry came in third after devouring 44 hot dogs and buns.

Chestnut was a 1-2 favorite to eat more than 9.5 hot dogs in the first 60 seconds of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, despite being a 1-50 favorite to defend its championship. He ate 12 hot dogs in the first minute and polished 23 in the first two minutes of the competition alone, easily exceeding expectations.

After the event, Chestnut, who lives in Westfield, Indiana, told ESPN, “It just felt fantastic.”

“Having everyone cheer me on and push me made me feel good, even though I was uncomfortable.”

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest returned to its historic venue of Coney Island, New York, on Sunday after organizers were obliged to hold the event behind closed doors due to the coronavirus in 2020.

Instead of being held outside of Nathan’s main shop, it was held at Maimonides Park, with around 5,000 people in attendance.

Chestnut told ESPN before the competition that he had missed the fans last year.

He was quoted as stating, “I’ve been looking forward to this all year.”

For the first time in eight years, a new women’s champion was crowned, as Michelle Lesco won the event for the first time after devouring 30 3/4 hot dogs.

Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona, told ESPN that winning the competition for the first time felt “wonderful.”

The winning total was far less than Miki Sudo’s previous record of 48.5 hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes set last year. Sudo, who has held the championship for the past seven years, did not defend it because she is expecting her first child. This is a condensed version of the information.