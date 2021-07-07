Joel Greenberg requests a postponement of his sentencing so that he can continue working on the sex trafficking investigation.

Joel Greenberg, an associate of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz who is being investigated for sex trafficking, is requesting a sentence delay so that he can continue working with authorities.

In addition to the roughly three dozen charges he faced, Greenberg pled guilty in May to sex trafficking of a juvenile and five additional crimes. Greenberg’s lawyer is requesting a 90-day postponement of his punishment, according to court records filed Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Greenberg’s lawyer, Fritz Scheller, said that “said cooperation, which potentially effect his eventual punishment, cannot be finished by the time of his sentencing.”

Greenberg’s current sentencing date is set for August 19. Greenberg’s assistance with investigators, according to Scheller, requires the extra time.

Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector, is facing a sentence of up to 12 years in prison, according to his counsel. Greenberg, 36, admitted to identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy as well.

Greenberg’s guilty agreement made no mention of Gaetz, a Republican who represents much of the Florida Panhandle. Greenberg’s cooperation, on the other hand, could help the probe into Gaetz’s alleged pay-for-sex relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Greenberg said in his plea deal that he “introduced the minor to other adult men who engaged in commercial sex acts,” without identifying Gaetz by name.

Gaetz, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, has frequently stated that he will not resign from Congress, despite charges of malfeasance. Gaetz has been cleared of all charges.

Greenberg has ties to a number of other politicians in Florida, as well as their associates. So yet, none of them has been named in the sex trafficking investigation.

Greenberg admitted to being “engaged in what are frequently referred to as’sugar daddy’ relationships in which he paid women for sex but attempted to conceal the payments as’school-related’ expenses or other living expenses,” according to his plea agreement.

Greenberg’s plea for a stay was not immediately granted by a federal judge in Orlando. Prosecutors do not oppose it, according to Scheller in court filings.