Joe Manchin’s vote for Biden’s social bill was ‘not at all’ influenced by its passage in the House of Representatives.

Even if the Build Back Better measure passes the House of Representatives, Senator Joe Manchin has said he will not support it.

On Thursday, Manchin told CNN’s Manu Raju that he hasn’t decided whether to vote to bring the massive social safety net proposal to the Senate floor for consideration.

“No, not at all,” Manchin said when asked if the bill’s passing in the lower chamber would “impact” his decision.

President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion measure is expected to be voted on and passed by House Democrats this week. “Those votes, hopefully, will take place later this afternoon,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday. The bill would provide cash for child-care assistance, a one-year extension of the child tax credit, universal pre-kindergarten, and expanding Medicare to cover hearing therapy, among other things. It also contains about $500 billion for climate change mitigation, primarily through clean energy initiatives.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Tuesday that the Senate hopes to pass the social spending measure by the end of the year. Despite the fact that Capitol Hill has missed many of the legislation’s self-imposed deadlines.

“Build Back Better is vitally important to America, and we believe it will pass before Christmas,” the New York Democrat added.

Manchin’s support is crucial as Democrats try to pass the bill through reconciliation, a parliamentary mechanism that allows them to avoid the filibuster in the Senate. To pass the law, Democrats will need the support of all 50 members of their caucus.

During months of negotiations on the language, the moderate has been skeptical of the measure.

Paid family leave, the Clean Energy Performance Program, and federal tax subsidies for union-made electric automobiles are among the things he has publicly opposed.

Manchin is also concerned about the bill’s impact on the national debt and inflation, as food and gas costs continue to climb across the country.

The senator stated that he will not support a bill that “irresponsibly” increases the debt or “risks hurting American households who are already suffering from historic inflation.”

The White House claims that the law will lower inflation and help the American people save money. The government has bragged about a letter signed by more than a dozen Nobel Laureates. This is a condensed version of the information.