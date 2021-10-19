Joe Manchin’s video telling Bernie Sanders to “Never Give Up” has been viewed over 123,000 times.

On Twitter, a video showing Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin imploring Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders to “never give up” has received over 123,000 views. Manchin’s remark is most likely a reference to the $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package that progressives and moderate Democrats are now negotiating.

On Monday evening, video recorded Manchin and Sanders strolling together from the Capitol building. Manchin threw his arm around Sanders after inviting reporters to snap photos of the two men.

When a reporter asked Sanders if he believed Democrats would reach an agreement by the end of the week, Sanders responded, “We’re having a conversation. We’re having a conversation.” “Never give up, Bernie,” Manchin remarked as the two senators drove away in their different vehicles. After a meeting at the Capitol, just two buddies are traveling home: pic.twitter.com/M4ZYIxdcdP October 18, 2021 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal has been met with opposition from two Democratic senators, including Manchin. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and he have urged a reduction in the proposal’s overall cost.

Manchin’s push for a lower price has put him at odds with leftists such as Sanders. Manchin has spoken out against the $150 billion clean energy program that is at the heart of both Biden’s climate agenda and the wider Build Back Better plan.

Wind, solar, and nuclear energy would be used to replace America’s coal and gas-fired power plants, according to the ideas’ clean energy agenda. Following Manchin’s opposition, those replacements will most likely be reduced.

Manchin stated that he wanted to ensure that the livelihoods of coal miners and fossil fuel employees in his home state were maintained as the country pursued other renewable energy supplies. According to Manchin’s most recent financial filings, he made $492,000 in 2020 from private shares in a coal company.

Manchin is said to be against the proposal’s extension of the child tax credit. According to Axios, Manchin has insisted on include a work requirement and a cap for households earning more than $60,000 per year.

Initially, the president’s Build Back Better program sought financing to expand public housing, daycare, healthcare, and eldercare, as well as climate-change measures. The original proposal package of $3.5 trillion has already been whittled down to $1 trillion. This is a condensed version of the information.