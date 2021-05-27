Joe Manchin Won’t Let a Filibuster Stop Him from Getting a Capitol Riot Commission: “I Won’t Destroy Our Government”

Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, says he has no plans to drop the filibuster in order to approve a commission bill on January 6. On Thursday, he told reporters, “I’m not ready to dismantle our government.” “I believe a bill will be drafted. You have to believe.”

Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster a bill passed by the House that would establish a commission to investigate the January 6 events at the US Capitol. In order to move the bill forward, some Democrats have proposed removing the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold in the Senate’s finely divided chamber.

“That, in my opinion, is the type of subject that should be determined by a majority vote. On Wednesday, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, told reporters, “They’re going to utilize the filibuster on it, and it’s really a sad day.”

Most Democrats favor repealing the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority vote. Despite his frustration with Republicans’ failure to vote in favor of a January 6 commission bill, Manchin has remained adamant about keeping the filibuster.

“There were a lot of conversations, and the Democratic leadership in both the House and the Senate agreed to the suggestions that were made, to make the adjustments,” added the West Virginia Democrat. “Unless a Republican doesn’t want to hear the truth, there’s no reason for them to vote no.”

“I don’t understand why someone would be afraid to learn what happened for the first time in our country’s history—an insurgency that had never, ever happened before—and now be terrified to learn what truly happened and how we can prevent it from occurring again,” he continued. We’re so polarized. We must band together.”

“The truth will set you free,” the senator remarked when asked if he had anything to say to Republicans poised to vote against the bill.

Senators Manchin and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema have publicly asked their Republican colleagues to support the bill, but just three have done so: Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski.

Romney has cautioned the Republican Party that stopping the panel would be bad for the party’s image. “Republicans would be perceived as unwilling to let go.” This is a condensed version of the information.