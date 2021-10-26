Joe Manchin says he’s approached every day about switching to the GOP, and it’d be’much easier.’

Senator Joe Manchin says he’s approached “every day” about changing parties.

The West Virginia Democrat addressed recent allegations that he’s been persuaded to join the Republican Party during a speech at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The moderator inquired, “Would it be easier for you to do that?”

“My goodness, it would be a lot easier,” Manchin answered. “But is that the point of doing public service because it’s convenient?” However, in response to a query regarding whether he is considering such a move, Manchin flatly denied it, telling the audience, “No, it’s not true. I’ve never considered… Who I am right now is what I’m telling you. Do you believe that adding a D, R, or I to my name will affect who I am? I don’t think the Rs will be any happier with me than the Ds are with me right now.” “I don’t know where I belong,” Manchin joked, drawing chuckles from the audience.

As Democrats attempt to approve President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” domestic plan, all eyes have been on Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. The two moderates are critical votes for Biden’s budget plan to pass in the Senate, which is evenly divided.

The reconciliation process will allow Democrats to circumvent the Senate filibuster and bring the “Build Back Better” package to the president’s desk without the cooperation of Republicans.

When questioned about the attention he’s received during discussions, Manchin responded, “I wouldn’t wish this situation on anyone.” He went on to say that being a deciding vote in the upper chamber is “no pleasure.”

Several initiatives to improve the social safety net and address climate change are included in the multibillion-dollar budget reconciliation package.

Manchin and Sinema have both spoken out against the plan’s original $3.5 trillion price tag, as well as specific elements on climate change and healthcare.

Both legislators have met with Biden many times in the last week as the party works to reach an agreement. Manchin hailed his weekend meeting with President Barack Obama in Delaware as “good.” Manchin said on Tuesday that he believes Democrats will pass the reconciliation measure as well as the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure program in the near future.

He also expressed his hope that the bipartisan infrastructure package will be approved. This is a condensed version of the information.