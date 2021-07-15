Joe Manchin is undecided about Vice President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion bill, saying, “We Should Start Paying for Stuff.”

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, expressed serious doubts about the $3.5 trillion budget plan backed by President Joe Biden and other Senate Democrats, telling reporters that “we should start paying for everything.”

After the enormous spending plan was announced this week, Manchin, a moderate Democrat from a conservative state, told reporters he was undecided about whether he would support it. He did say, however, that he has no “red lines” and that he will “look at everything,” implying that he is willing to assess the merits of the proposed law.

Manchin told reporters Wednesday, “We’ll look at the proposal, look at the objectives they have for our country, and basically look at how we’re going to pay for it.” “Is it going to be globally competitive if we have to—with tax modifications made? ”

Manchin promptly responded to a reporter’s question on whether the package needed to be “fully paid for,” saying, “I think we should start paying for stuff.” The lawmaker emphasized the growing national debt and inflation issues, citing fears about the future generation of Americans.

Some sections in the legislation that would eliminate the use of fossil fuels also made the senator “extremely, very upset.”

“Because if they’re eliminating fossils—and I’m finding a lot of language in places where they’re eliminating fossils, which is very, very disturbing—because if you’re sticking your head in the sand and saying that fossil [fuel]has to be eliminated in America and they want to get rid of it and thinking that’ll clean up the global climate, it won’t. It would be even worse,” he predicted.

West Virginia was the second-largest coal-producing state in the United States as of 2019.

On Tuesday evening, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, presented the $3.5 trillion Democratic proposal. The funding would be on top of a proposed $1 trillion infrastructure package that White House, Democratic, and Republican negotiators are still working on.

The second Democratic idea is unlikely to attract much — if any — Republican backing. Instead, Biden and Democrats want to use the Senate’s budget reconciliation procedure to pass a larger spending plan. Most bills are stalled in the Senate due to the legislative filibuster rule. This is a condensed version of the information.