Joe Manchin is the only Democrat to vote in favor of banning critical race theory funding.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia was the lone Democrat to vote early Wednesday in favor of prohibiting government funds from being used to teach critical race theory in prekindergarten through grade 12.

The vote took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday to decide on an amendment proposed by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton during Senate budget deliberations for the fiscal year 2022.

With the exception of Manchin, all 49 senators who voted in support of the amendment were Republicans. Only one senator, Republican Mike Rounds of South Dakota, voted in favor of the proposal, while every other Democrat in the Senate voted against it. The amendment was approved by a vote of 50 to 49.

Manchin has received a lot of attention this year because of his potential as a swing vote now that Democrats have a majority in the Senate. With 48 Democratic senators and two independents in her caucus, Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to break ties in the Senate.

In recent months, a debate over critical race theory has polarized legislators in the nation’s capital and across the United States. According to The Associated Press, the goal is to look at American history “through the lens of racism.” According to the Associated Press, a handful of states with Republican governors have taken moves to restrict critical race theory instruction in schools.

According to Cotton’s office, the amendment was meant to restrict federal money for the promotion or endorsement of critical race theory instruction in prekindergarten, elementary, and secondary educational programs.

According to Cotton’s office, “this amendment will ensure that federal tax money are not exploited to promote CRT in our classrooms.”

The amendment’s declared goal is to “create a deficit-neutral reserve fund for barring the teaching of critical race theory in prekindergarten programs, elementary and secondary institutions.”

Cotton claimed the country’s future “depends on the next generation of students loving America and loving one other” when offering his amendment on the Senate floor. Critical race theory, he said, is a “un-American concept,” and supporters “want to teach our youngsters that America is not a good nation, but a racist nation.”

Cotton stated, "Those doctrines are incorrect, and our tax dollars should not be used to support them." "It will be ensured by my amendment."