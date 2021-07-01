Joe Manchin is the ‘Kingmaker,’ according to an ExxonMobil lobbyist. Senators are among the 11 senators that have been singled out.

ExxonMobil’s top lobbyist has stated that the oil company is quietly opposing climate-change legislation, naming Democratic Senator Joe Manchin as one of the senators targeted in the campaign.

Greenpeace UK’s investigative platform Unearthed secretly filmed lobbyist Keith McCoy’s statements, which were then shared with British television show Channel 4 News.

Greenpeace UK journalists pretended to be headhunters looking for a Washington lobbyist for a client and approached McCoy, who consented to speak with them via Zoom.

During the discussion, which was recorded last month, McCoy said that ExxonMobil had employed third-party organizations to oppose climate change legislation, despite publicly claiming to be working on the subject.

“Did we join some of these shadow organizations to counteract some of the early efforts? Yes, it is correct. But there’s nothing, absolutely nothing criminal about it,” McCoy stated. “We were on the lookout for our investments,” says the narrator. We were on the lookout for our stockholders.”

He also claimed to have influenced a number of key senators to vote against climate change provisions in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and jobs bill.

Along with Manchin, McCoy singled out ten other senators as “critical” to ExxonMobil’s efforts. John Barrasso, John Cornyn, Steve Daines, Shelley Moore Capito, and Marco Rubio are all Republicans. Chris Coons, Maggie Hassan, Mark Kelly, Kyrsten Sinema, and Jon Tester are all Democrats.

There is no suggestion that any of the 11 senators have acted illegally.

This website has contacted McCoy and all the senators for comment.

According to Channel 4 News, Federal Election Commission data shows that all the senators except Hassan and Kelly have received financial contributions from ExxonMobil.

McCoy described Manchin as the Senate’s “kingmaker,” adding that he spoke to the West Virginia lawmaker’s office on a weekly basis. The moderate Democrat wields outsize influence thanks to the 50-50 split in the upper house, and has been an impediment to parts of Biden’s agenda.

“You want to be able to go to the chief… and say we need Congressman So-and-So to be able to either introduce this bill, we need him to make a floor statement, we need him to send a letter,” McCoy said in the recording. “You name it, we’ve asked for everything.”

In a statement to Channel 4 News, ExxonMobil said its “lobbying efforts fully comply. This is a brief summary.