Joe Manchin has indicated that he is willing to increase his Reconciliation Bill Limit by $700 billion dollars.

Senator Joe Manchin stated on Tuesday that a budget reconciliation package with a bigger topline than his prior $1.5 trillion figure isn’t out of the question.

President Joe Biden allegedly pitched a price tag between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion to the Democratic caucus last week, and Manchin hinted to CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju that he’s open to contemplating it.

Manchin told the news group, “I’m not ruling anything out.”

When asked how high he would go for the spending proposal, the West Virginia Democrat refused to give a precise figure. “The main line is that I want to be strategic, to do the right thing, and we don’t basically add to the worries we have right now,” Manchin said Raju.

News: Manchin did not rule out a price tag of $1.9 trillion to $2.2 trillion for a social safety net plan just moments ago. He was valued at $1.5 trillion at the time. In private, Biden has mentioned that range. “I’m not ruling anything out,” he said when I asked if he would rule out that range.

5 October 2021 — Manu Raju (@mkraju)

When it comes to the fate of the funding plan, all eyes are on Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Democrats hope to utilize the reconciliation process to put most of Biden’s “Build Back Better” economic program into effect without requiring Republican support.

However, the party cannot afford to lose any caucus support along the road, and the proposal’s original $3.5 trillion topline has been completely disregarded by the two moderates.

Last week, Manchin proposed a $1.5 trillion cap, which progressives swiftly dismissed as “unlikely to happen.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.