Joe Manchin has been dubbed the “New Mitch McConnell” by Jamaal Bowman for his opposition to a voting rights bill that would end the filibuster.

After Joe Manchin pledged to obstruct voting rights legislation and preserve the filibuster, Congressman Jamaal Bowman compared him to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

On Monday, Bowman told CNN’s John Berman that Manchin has “become the new Mitch McConnell.”

“During Obama’s presidency, Mitch McConnell stated that he would do all in his power to stop him. He has also stated that he will do all in his power to stop President Biden now that he is in office. And now Joe Manchin is doing everything he can to stifle democracy and our job for the people, which is exactly what they sent us here to do,” Bowman said.

“Manchin is not bringing us closer to bipartisanship,” Bowman added. He is performing the Republican Party’s work by being an obstructionist, just as they have done since Biden’s presidency began.”

In an editorial published Sunday by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Manchin reiterated his opposition to H.R. 1—a comprehensive voting rights bill commonly known as the For the People Act—and his endorsement of the filibuster.

“I feel that partisan voting legislation will sever the already fraying ties that bind our democracy, thus I will vote no on the For the People Act. In addition, I will not vote to weaken or abolish the filibuster,” Manchin stated.

According to a summary of the legislation, the For the People Act would aim to increase voter access, improve election integrity and security, update political spending restrictions, and reduce gerrymandering.

It has received no Republican support, causing some Democrats to suggest that the filibuster be abolished in order to get it passed. To move in the upper house, legislation must receive at least 60 votes, which is evenly split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Manchin is instead supporting the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore the 1965 Voting Rights Act while adding some new features.

“Of course, some in my own party have argued that now is the moment to abandon bipartisan voting reforms in favor of election reforms and policies backed only by one political party. Respectfully, I disagree,” said the West Virginia Democrat in an editorial.

