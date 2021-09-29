Joe Manchin explains why he disagrees with Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan’s climate rules.

President Joe Biden and Democrats are moving forward with a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that contains historic climate change and emissions reduction initiatives.

It includes a national clean-energy program that aims to eliminate fossil-fuel emissions from power plants in the United States by 2035.

Some of the climate initiatives, as well as the heavy price tag, have been a stumbling block for Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who wants to keep coal jobs in the state.

Manchin has been a vocal opponent of the Clean Electricity Performance Program, which would compensate utilities for switching to clean energy.

During a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission oversight hearing on Tuesday, he expressed some of his worries. During his opening remarks, Manchin, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, stated, “There is broad agreement that we need to confront climate change, but less consensus on how, how quickly, and at what cost.”

“The only way to achieve it without sacrificing reliability and affordability, in my opinion, is through rules that encourage innovation rather than eliminate it.”

“It makes no sense to remove tools out of the toolbox because we know that none of these energy supplies are immune to weather disruptions, whether it’s frozen wind turbines, interruptions to our natural gas production and distribution networks, or frozen coal stockpiles, as we witnessed last winter.

“We must retain a wide and reliable energy mix with the technology required to reduce our emissions, since people want grid operators and utilities to have firm generation ready to go when the sun sets in the middle of a regional heatwave.”

Energy reliability, according to Manchin, would be “the huge loser” if power companies were granted funding to switch to sustainable energy.

According to E&E News, Manchin added, “I guarantee you the utilities will take every cent you want to give them, but they will not commit and basically be held accountable for reliability.” “Then they’ll have to buy it somewhere, and the consumers will foot the bill. That is my issue.”

Manchin also expressed fears that a quick changeover would be detrimental to West Virginians. This is a condensed version of the information.