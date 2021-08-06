Joe Manchin Backs First Step in $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, but Makes No Promises on the Entire Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin said he will vote for the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill’s budget resolution “out of respect for my colleagues.” According to the Associated Press, the moderate congressman added that he was not “making any guarantees” about his plans to support the funding bill in the fall.

The budget would need the support of every Democrat in the Senate, which is split 50-50 along party lines, as well as a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris. The passage of this bill is required before lawmakers can begin drafting a broader bill, which will define the package’s tax and spending goals, possibly in the fall, according to the Associated Press.

While Manchin expressed support for the budget, he also stated that any climate change initiatives contained in the follow-up bill would require the approval of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which he leads. According to the Associated Press, Manchin is a senator represents West Virginia, which is heavily reliant on energy production and mining.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The $3.5 trillion social and environmental package has piqued the interest of progressives. The separate $1 trillion bill to fund roadway, water, and other infrastructure projects is overwhelmingly supported by moderates.

Democrats of all shades understand that rejecting the budget would be a catastrophic, self-inflicted electoral blow to Biden’s defining domestic agenda. Their overwhelming support for the budget blueprint demonstrates that each of the party’s two rival factions recognizes that enacting its main priority requires the support of the other.

“I think it’s a mutually assured improvement situation for the American people, if we can pull it off,” said liberal Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, when asked if his party’s factions faced the political equivalent of “mutually assured destruction.” The concept of the Cold War helped keep the United States and the Soviet Union from unleashing nuclear missiles at one other.

The Democrats’ support for the budget also reflects another calculation: they know the most important struggle will be fought in the fall.

That’s when they’ll try to translate the budget’s broad outlines into the $3.5 trillion, 10-year bundle of detailed spending and tax provisions, with nearly little room for mistake. Aside from the Senate’s evenly divided makeup, the 435-member House will be dominated by Democrats. This is a condensed version of the information.