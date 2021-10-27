Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema support a $1 billion corporate minimum tax.

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of the Democratic Party have endorsed their party’s idea to levy a minimum tax on corporate earnings in order to fund large-scale social and environmental programs.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, have endorsed the plan unveiled by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.

According to a joint statement from the senators, the Corporate Profits Minimum Tax would impose a 15% minimum tax on significant corporations with profits above $1 billion. Around 200 companies would be subject to the tax, which is expected to raise hundreds of billions of dollars over the next ten years.

“This plan is a commonsense step toward ensuring that very profitable corporations—which can sometimes dodge the existing corporate tax rate—pay a reasonable minimum corporate tax on their profits, just like average Arizonans and small companies,” Sinema said in a statement.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the White House and my colleagues to create economic opportunities, maintain America’s economic competitiveness, and assist Arizona families in getting ahead.”

Manchin stated he supports a minimum 15% corporation tax rate when speaking on stage at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, but admitting he hasn’t “read the wording on it,” according to Washington Post reporter Tony Romm.

Warren said when announcing the proposals: “For far too long, large businesses have taken advantage of tax loopholes, and it’s past time they paid their fair amount to help run our country, just like everyone else. The Corporate Profits Minimum Tax would put an end to corporate double-dealing and ensure that corporations pay taxes on their billions in profits to their shareholders.” The support of Sinema and Manchin will come as a comfort to prominent Democrats who have been negotiating a deal on the $3.5 trillion price tag despite their resistance for several days. To avoid a Republican filibuster, the Democrats will need every vote of their senators to pass the bill with a majority.

