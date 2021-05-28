Joe Manchin accuses Senate Republicans of being “unconscionable” in their vote on the Commission on January 6th.

After Republican senators vetoed the creation of a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot in a crucial vote, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia termed them “unconscionable.”

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, Manchin stated, “Choosing to put politics and political elections over the health of our Democracy is unacceptable.” “And they’ll have to live with the betrayal of the pledge we’ve all taken.”

His comments come just hours after a plan to establish an independent commission to investigate the events of January 6 was filibustered in the Senate by a vote of 54-35, with only six Republicans breaking ranks to vote in favor of the bill.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Plan Cassidy of Louisiana, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Rob Portman of Ohio were among the six Republican senators who received plaudits from Manchin for voting for the bill.

“The unsuccessful Senate vote had six courageous Republican votes, but that was four votes short of the ten required to advance the legislation,” Manchin stated.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.