Joe Lara, star of Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, died in a plane crash into a lake.

Joe Lara, who starred in Tarzan: The Epic Adventures on television, was died in a plane crash in Tennessee.

The actress, who was 58 at the time, was one of seven persons killed when a small plane crashed into a lake near Smyrna.

Gwen Shamblin Lara, his wife, who formed a church in 1999, was also killed.

On Sunday, investigators continued their hunt for the victims’ bodies.

On Sunday, Captain John Ingle of Rutherford County Fire Rescue indicated that recovery efforts at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna were still underway.

He also added that a half-mile-wide debris area in the lake was being investigated.

Lara originally played Edgar Rice Burroughs’ hero in the TV movie Tarzan in Manhattan, before returning the role in the TV series that followed.

In 2002, he left acting to pursue a career in country music.

His wife, 66, formed Brentwood’s Remnant Fellowship Church in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight-loss book.

The Cessna C501 plane was flying from neighboring Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Smyrna is approximately 20 miles south of Nashville.

“With diving crews on the sea, we highly advise civilian boaters to avoid the public safety boats,” Ingle said.

A lead investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was on the scene.