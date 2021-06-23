Joe Exotic, star of the film “The Tiger King,” is launching his own cannabis line.

While serving time in federal prison, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic, is establishing his own cannabis line.

Maldonado-Passage said on Twitter late Monday night that his attorney, Brad Small, has inked a licensing agreement with THC Group and Cannabis to deliver a range of cannabis products bearing the Tiger King’s moniker to Colorado, California, and Oklahoma.

“There will be edibles as well as a variety of high shelf exotic strains. At these three states, the items will be offered in dispensaries. Maldonado-Passage stated, “It’s the Joe Exotic strain of Cannabis, CBD, and Edibles.” “Ask for a Joe Exotic at your local dispensary, and smoke a Joe.”

Maldonado-Passage has been intimately involved in the business through talks and emails with his attorney, Small told TMZ in an interview, and the Netflix star is pursuing the business to aid people who need cannabis to relieve their pain from various conditions.

Maldonado-Passage is currently incarcerated in a Fort Worth correctional prison receiving a 22-year sentence. He was found guilty of two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 wildlife offenses in 2019.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma, Maldonado-Passage hired someone $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to Florida to murder large cat activist Carole Baskin. His lawyers have alleged that he was framed and that he is innocent.

Maldonado-Passage recently requested a presidential pardon from President Joe Biden, citing his failing health. He stated that medical checks conducted while he was in prison revealed that he was suffering from cancer.

Last month, Maldonado-Passage posted on Twitter, “I don’t want anyone’s pity, what I need is when John Phillips obtains the proof he’s working on.” “I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.”

Maldonado-

Passage had been expecting former President Donald Trump to commute his sentence before Trump left the White House back in January, but the “Tiger King” star did not make. This is a brief summary.