Joe Biden’s whole presidency, according to Trevor Noah, could be determined by gas prices.

Joe Biden’s presidency, according to Trevor Noah of The Daily Show, could hinge on gas prices.

Noah explored the pressure the president is under to combat skyrocketing petrol costs around the country in a segment on the show on Monday.

Due to high crude oil costs and the fastest inflation since 1990, gas prices have risen to their highest level in seven years. According to the American Automobile Association, the national average price for a gallon of normal gasoline was $3.41 on Tuesday (AAA).

The president stated on November 10 that decreasing consumer prices was his “top goal.” However, experts think he has few alternatives for lowering gas prices.

On Monday night, Noah stated that “all people care about” is gas costs.

“The big question is what can be done to bring down gas prices.” “Well, there isn’t much bad news for President Biden,” Noah observed.

“What makes it difficult for Biden is that it makes no difference what else he does.” That’ll be it if gas prices remain high. He could sign all the infrastructure bills he wants, he could have everyone on board with abortion, but all anyone cares about is how much the black sludge from the ground costs. Is it higher than it was before? Then get out of here like a f**k. So it’s not hyperbole to argue that his entire presidency, his entire presidency, might hinge on whether gas prices rise or fall.” In November, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil-producing nations rejected Biden’s call to pump much more oil, lowering petrol costs for Americans.

Since then, politicians in the United States have urged President Obama to take aggressive measures to lower gas prices. They proposed that the president consider releasing barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an emergency stockpile, or taking the more draconian step of barring crude oil exports.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a press briefing on Friday that the Biden administration was “looking at every tool in our inventory” when it came to gas prices.

“The message to Americans is that we’re not just intently and personally monitoring the situation—which we have, of course—but we’re looking at every instrument in our arsenal,” she explained.

