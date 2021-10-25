Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, according to Brian Mast, is like something out of a dystopian novel.

The Republican congressman compared the treatment of those who fail to comply with vaccine mandates to the Divergent film series based on Veronica Roth’s bestselling novels in an opinion article for Fox News.

People are separated into “factions” based on values such as selflessness, honesty, and bravery in the series, with those who do not fit into one of the groups being labeled “divergent” and seen as dangers to the existing social order.

“While watching the movie with my kids, I was struck by parallels between the treatment of the Divergents in the fictitious series and the treatment of divergents in President Biden’s America, particularly in relation to the unlawful vaccine mandate,” Mast wrote.

“Through the mandate, President Biden is purging free thinkers from the military and the federal government.”

Those who are “most inclined to question decisions and offer an alternative perspective,” according to Mast, are the ones who are least likely to comply with regulations.

He went on to say: “With this mandate, those who have opposing viewpoints—mostly conservative and distrustful of large government—will be able to self-identify based on their vaccination status. As a result, it will be simpler for them to be fired or purposefully passed over for promotions, implying that their liberal colleagues would disproportionately become the rule makers in the future.” He also stated that taking such steps would make it more difficult for whistleblowers to reveal misconduct.

Mast, a decorated military veteran, claims that vaccine mandates for service members will leave the United States military “empty of commanders ready to think critically and fight up for the freedoms of all Americans” for at least four years.

He further claimed that Biden was pushing for dishonorable discharges for service members who refused to take the vaccination, claiming that this would make it “difficult for officers to receive a security clearance or serve in another federal organization.”

PolitiFact called claims that Biden ordered dishonorable discharges for service personnel who refused to get vaccinated false.

“If independent will is taken out, America will not be safe,” Mast said. “Those who want the vaccine should be allowed to get it without the involvement of a military unit or government agency, and those who refuse it should be treated the same way.

