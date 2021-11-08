Joe Biden’s Remarkable Week Could Be the Key to Restoring His Presidency.

Joe Biden may have made a spectacular recovery in just one week. The news on the economy, the virus, Congress, and even the Supreme Court has started to look a lot better for the White House thanks to a lot of presidential grit and some good fortune.

Biden was staring into the abyss a week ago. His approval ratings were at an all-time low, and 70% of Americans believed the country was heading in the wrong direction. Resurgent Republicans were ready to put the Democrats’ grip on areas they had comfortably won for years to the test, tapping on voters’ dissatisfaction with a stalling economy and a lingering pandemic that Biden had vowed to eliminate. Most embarrassingly, even after announcing what he called a framework agreement, Biden’s greatest legislative successes were repeatedly stymied in Congress by groups within his own party. The most recent of those setbacks compelled the president to attend the global climate negotiations in Glasgow empty-handed, when he was caught on film falling asleep in front of millions.

The success of Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s gubernatorial election, as well as Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s razor-thin victory in New Jersey, did not auger well for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“When you combine the results in Virginia and New Jersey with Biden’s steep drop in popularity and the president’s party’s normal losses in midterm elections, it sends a grim warning to Democrats,” Paul Quirk, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia in Canada, told The Washington Newsday.

The Biden presidency appeared to be in serious jeopardy by Wednesday morning.

Biden spoke with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the climate meeting in Glasgow, and he asked how he was doing.

According to the Washington Post, Biden replied, “So far, so good,” as he reflected on his hectic week. “There’s an old joke about it. A man leaps from a 100-story building. They asked him how he was doing as he passed the 50th floor. ‘So far, so good,’ he says.” The story had almost completely changed by Saturday am. After the House passed the infrastructure package with GOP support on Friday, Biden was allowed to celebrate “infrastructure week,” mocking Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.