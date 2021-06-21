Joe Biden’s Real Estate Portfolio: How Many Houses Does He Own? The Presidential Residences of the United States of America are described in detail.

In his autobiography, President Joe Biden discusses his humble beginnings, describing how he rose from a blue-collar working class to become a lawmaker. He also detailed how he was struck by the real estate bug as a teenager, which led to him and his wife amassing a sizable real estate portfolio.

Despite the fact that the Biden family now resides in the White House in Washington, D.C., he maintains many properties in Delaware and across the United States.

Joe Biden’s Real Estate Portfolio: How Many Houses Does He Own?

Biden owns two properties in Delaware, his home state since he and his family moved there when he was 13 years old.

He did, however, previously possess another home, which he bought when his first wife, Neilia, and daughter Naomi died.

Biden’s wife and daughter perished in a vehicle accident on December 18, 1972, only a month after he was sworn in as Senator of Delaware.

Biden acquired his first property, a former DuPont mansion in Greenville, Delaware, for $185,000 in 1974, according to Homes and Gardens.

It was dubbed “The Station” and served as his residence with his second wife, Jill, whom he married in 1975, as well as his first presidential campaign headquarters in 1988.

The house was sold for $1.2 million in 1996, but Redfin says it is now worth around $1.6 million.

Wilmington, Delaware is a city in Delaware.

According to Town and Country, the Bidens purchased a new home in Wilmington, Delaware, the same year they sold their old one.

According to property website Zillow, they paid $350,000 for their home, but it is now worth about $1.4 million.

When his son, Beau, was diagnosed with brain cancer, he pondered selling the house to help fund his son’s treatment.

However, as Biden told CNN in 2016, President Barack Obama pleaded with him not to sell the house, instead offering to give him the money so he could stay.

As a result, the Bidens retain ownership of their Wilmington estate, which includes a cottage that has been rented out on occasion.

Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach

In the summer of 2017, according to Fox News, the Bidens bought a $2.7 million house in Rehoboth, Delaware, near the seaside, which was a “dream come true” for the. This is a condensed version of the information.