Joe Biden’s push for COVID vaccine booster shots is being questioned by scientists.

Following President Joe Biden’s declaration, scientists have spoken out against the push for vaccine boosters to be carried out by September 20th, stating that there is insufficient evidence to warrant such a move.

Biden has stated that boosters will begin on September 20th, subject government approval. The boosters will be accessible five months after people finish their primary vaccines, which is three months earlier than the original schedule.

However, a number of medical experts are wondering why such a deadline has been set, considering that the research on whether boosters are needed is still inconclusive, and that the focus at this time should be to provide immunizations to the wide swaths of the population who are still unvaccinated.

During a panel on Monday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that depending on more evidence, they may recommend a different approach to boosters than Biden’s proposal.

The Biden administration has stated that any booster doses will not be implemented without FDA permission and an ACIP vote.

“That doesn’t rule out the possibility of reversing your decision.” Dr. Henry Bernstein, a pediatrician at Northwell Health Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New York, told ABC News, “I think the general expectation is that boosters are needed today.”

“There is a lot more data to look at and work to be done in determining whether boosters are necessary in certain populations.”

Concerns that vaccine protection against COVID may fade after several months prompted Biden to call for a booster injection, which coincided with the Delta variant’s continued expansion across the country.

“We don’t really have strong data on when the waning starts; on whether the increased rates of infection and so-called breakthrough infections…are occurring because of this waning effectâ€”or is it because Delta is more transmissible,” Dr. Felipe Lobelo, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Emory University, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Is it because people’s habits are changing?”

“The problem is that by focusing on boosters, we’re deflecting from the biggest concern, which is all the unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, an Emory University professor of medicine.

