Joe Biden’s proposed budget will increase federal spending to 25% of the US economy, the highest level since WWII.

On Friday, President Joe Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget for the coming fiscal year, the largest level of federal expenditure since World War II.

Biden will ask for overall expenditure to increase to $8.2 trillion by 2031, with deficits above $1.3 billion throughout the decade, according to materials acquired by the New York Times.

Biden’s two most recent ideas to upgrade the country’s infrastructure and social safety net, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan, would be the driving forces behind the expansion.

According to the Associated Press, Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package and $1.8 trillion projected investment in education, child care, and paid family leave would be included in the 2022 budget, his first as president.

$200 billion for universal preschool, $109 billion for two years of free community college, $225 billion to subsidize child care, and $225 billion for a nationwide paid family leave system are among the large-scale spending plans.

According to the Associated Press, the rise in federal expenditures will account for 25% of the whole US GDP.

Biden hailed his economic program and urged for more spending in talks on the economy at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland on Thursday, ahead of the budget presentation.

“Now is the moment to build on the foundation we’ve established, to make bold investments in our families, communities, and country,” Biden added. “We know from history that these kind of investments boost the economy’s floor and ceiling for everyone.”

However, his budget proposal is sure to raise questions among Republicans in Congress, who have been concerned about the national deficit since Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan was passed.

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the Democrats’ “spending habits” on CNBC.

“So far, this administration has recommended, proposed that we spend $7 trillion more this year,” added the Republican leader. “In adjusted inflation dollars, that would be more than we spent to win World War II. So they have a strong drive to spend and, as your introduction implied, a strong want to put $3.6 trillion in new taxes on top of that.”

Biden, on the other hand, has argued that the spending is required. This is a condensed version of the information.